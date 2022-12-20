The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is in line to receive a 12 percent funding increase under Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations legislation unveiled today – a spending hike that Capitol Hill leaders said will help the agency boost its ability to prevent cyberattacks and secure critical infrastructure.

The legislative package released by House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., would provide $2.9 billion for CISA. That’s $313.5 million above last year’s total, but below the $396.4 million requested by President Biden.

The package would fund increases across a range of CISA programs, including threat hunting, vulnerability management, and a cyber defense education and training program. The Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) program – considered a bedrock part of the government’s efforts to boost cybersecurity and comply with the administration’s 2021 cybersecurity executive order – would get $332 million as the President requested.

A fact sheet released by the committee said the CISA funding is geared to help the agency as it “(prevents) cyber-attacks, roots out cyber intrusions, and protects critical infrastructure.” The CISA infusion is part of a broader homeland security funding bill that would provide $60.7 billion for homeland defense overall – $3.7 billion more than last year, when offsetting collections and major disaster funding are excluded.

Beyond the budgetary numbers, the legislation would also require CISA to regularly consult with industry leaders for “meaningful discussions about cybersecurity capabilities, challenges, and technologies, as well as future business opportunities” and to brief relevant congressional committees on those talks within 90 days of the bill’s passage.

DeLauro said the overall funding package “furthers House Democrats’ commitment to increasing federal investments in the programs and services that lower the cost of living for hardworking families, create better-paying jobs, keep our nation and communities safe, and protect our environment.”

A product of bipartisan negotiations, the legislation – which would fund Federal operations through September 2023 – is expected to be taken up first by the Senate and then later this week by the House. It comes after President Biden on Friday signed a one-week stopgap funding bill to avert a government shutdown and give congressional negotiators time to finalize a full-year package.

More specifically, the bill would provide $214.2 million to further advance CISA’s cybersecurity operations, including:

A $164.8 million increase to restore proposed cuts and to sustain fiscal year 2022 enhancements;

A $49 million increase for threat hunting;

A $73.8 million increase for vulnerability management;

A $15 million increase to develop a critical infrastructure cybersecurity shared services pilot program;

A $15 million increase for CISA’s Protective Domain Name System;

A $17.3 million increase for the Cyber Defense Education and Training program.

The legislation would also provide additional money to help with infrastructure security, including: