On August 2, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced that it would be extending the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Supply Chain Risk Management (SCRM) Task Force to July 31, 2023.

The public-private partnership task force is composed of representatives from large- and small-private sector organizations to identify challenges and solutions for managing risks to the global ICT supply chain. It is chaired by CISA and the IT and Communications Sector Coordinating Councils.

“As recent events have shown, the need for safe and secure ICT supply chains is critical to our American way of life,” said Bob Kolasky, CISA assistant director and Task Force co-chair. “Securing our nation’s supply chains requires a team approach, with all of us playing an essential role in addressing its unique challenges. Renewing the charter for two years will ensure the Task Force has the support and flexibility needed to address critical supply chain issues and build a collective defense from future supply chain threats.”

The ICT SCRM Task Force was extended in January 2021 for six months, “allowing for continued progress by its working groups and the launch of three new working groups efforts to develop products, tools, and analysis to enhance ICT supply chain resilience.”

The new charter will allow the Task Force to continue and conclude ongoing efforts, including a report on liability protections for the private sector when sharing supply chain risk information, and a guide for small- and medium-sized businesses to better understand and manage their ICT SCRM needs in the event of a cyber incident.

“The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the already complex and pervasive threats to the global ICT supply chains, making the Task Force’s mission as essential as ever to U.S. economic and national security,” said John Miller, senior vice president of policy and general counsel at the Information Technology Industry Council and co-chair of the Task Force. “By leveraging premier public and private sector expertise, the Task Force has been able to advance actionable solutions on challenging issues to better mitigate supply chain risks.”