The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is seeking to acquire online cloud training services for CFPB’s Technology & Innovation (T&I) employees and other CFPB personnel, according to a request for proposal (RFP) posted on SAM.gov.

The CFPB T&I is responsible for the bureau’s IT infrastructure. As the bureau migrates to more cloud-based solutions, it needs to train its IT professionals in the latest cloud technologies. The selected vendor will provide an online, on-demand, mobile learning platform with expert cloud computing content geared towards several different levels of experience, from novice to expert.

The platform functionality and content library should include the following: online and on-demand mobile access; capability to assign learning paths to selective teams; measure skill development for cloud transformation and change management; instant access to a secure cloud infrastructure for experiential training; and more.

The selected contractor will also be tasked with delivering an online course catalog with various training specializing in cloud-based technologies. The training includes continuously produced and updated training content covering cloud computing fundamentals, pre-built learning paths covering other standard cloud ecosystem technologies in the market, and exam simulations that allow users to test knowledge and skills in preparation for common cloud vendor certifications.

All proposals are due on September 2.