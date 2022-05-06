The never-ending battle against cyber adversaries – and the Federal government’s aim for a quantum leap in improving cyber defenses around zero trust security concepts – has made cybersecurity the white-hot priority for both the public and private sector over the past 12 months.

From threats that could cripple critical infrastructure and ransomware attacks that are victimizing institutions of all kinds, all the way through to the specter of open cyber warfare following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the stakes both on cyber defense and offense have never been higher.

In recognition of the many thousands of people who work every day to defeat those threats and to create next-generation improvements in security, MeriTalk is delighted to recognize 31 of those individuals in our 2022 class of Cyber Defenders!

Nominated for recognition by their peers in government and industry, the 2022 Cyber Defenders are:

From the Federal government:

Bo Berlas, Chief Information Security Officer, General Services Administration

Dawn Berry, Federal Lead, Security Architecture and Engineering, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Rob Brown, Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

Gerald Caron, Chief Information Officer, Office of the Inspector General, Department of Health and Human Services

Sean Connelly, TIC Program Manager and Senior Cybersecurity Architect, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

Scott Engelson, Chief Information Security Officer, National Nuclear Security Administration

Richard Grabowski, Acting Program Manager, Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation Program, CISA

Micah Haan, IT Cybersecurity Specialist (DSCS Social Engineering Team Lead) Social Security Administration

Matt Harmon, Director of Web Communications, Department of Homeland Security

Matt Hartman, Deputy Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity, CISA

Nnake Nweke, Director, Supply Chain Risk Management, GSA, Federal Acquisition Service, Office of IT Category

Renata Spinks, Assistant IT Director/Deputy CIO of Information, Command, Control, Communications, and Computers, U.S. Marine Corps

Vincent Sritapan, Section Chief, Service Innovation, Cyber Quality Services Management Office, CISA

Laura Stanton, Assistant Commissioner, Office of Information Technology (IT) Category, GSA, Federal Acquisition Service

Rob Wood, Chief Information Security Officer, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

And, from industry:

Mike Baker, Chief Information Security Officer, GDIT

Dana Barnes, Senior Vice President, Public Sector, Palo Alto Networks

Sean Berg, President of Governments and Critical Infrastructure, Forcepoint

Christine Carberry, Vice President, Federal, RedSeal

Phil Fuster, Vice President, Federal, Proofpoint

Matt Keller, Vice President of Federal Services, Guidepoint Security LLC

Robert Makheja, President and CEO, MFGS

Stacey Meyer, Vice President of Federal Operations, Attack IQ

Steve Orrin, Federal Chief Technology Officer, Intel

Sudhakar Ramakrishna, President and CEO, SolarWinds

Bill Rucker, President, Trustwave Government Solutions

Jean Schaffer, Federal Chief Technology Officer, Corelight Inc.

Drew Schnabel, General Manager, Government Solutions, Zscaler

Miguel Sian, Senior Vice President, Technology, Merlin Cyber

Mark Sincevich, Federal Director, Illumio

Julie Starnes, Vice President, Public Sector, Recorded Future

