The White House on August 4 announced the nomination of Biniam Gebre as Administrator for Federal Procurement Policy at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

If confirmed, Gebre would step in to the role vacated by Michael Wooten in January.

Congress established the Office of Federal Procurement Policy in 1974 to guide Federal government procurement policies, regulations, and procedures, and within that scope to promote “economy, efficiency, and effectiveness” in the acquisition process.

Gebre spent time in the Obama-Biden administration working at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as an Acting Assistant Secretary and Federal Housing Administration Commissioner, helping low-income families access credit.

Most recently, Gebre has served as a Senior Managing Director at Accenture and Head of Management Consulting for Accenture Federal Services for the past four years.

“He has spent the past two decades helping dozens of organizations within both the public sector and private sector address management, operational, and technology issues ranging from agriculture to banking to artificial intelligence,” the White House said in a press release.