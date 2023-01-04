America is experiencing a technology revolution – one that is fueled by new funding, private and public sector partnerships, workforce needs, and global competition. And the issues and opportunities that come with emerging technologies are changing government IT and the Federal ecosystem as we know it.

MeriTalk will host government and private sector officials in a discussion about where this tech revolution is headed – and what may be new and next – at the “New and Next: Looking Beyond Boundaries” webinar on January 11, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET.

The expert panel will tackle some big questions:

Next-generation cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, quantum computing … what will we be able to do tomorrow that we can’t do today?

As adversaries only continue to strengthen their cybersecurity capabilities, how will policy and technology come together to beat bad actors?

And how is the next-generation cybersecurity workforce tapping into innovation and automation, and utilizing neurological diversity?

Register today to join MeriTalk, industry experts, and government leaders to discuss topics ranging from strengthening cybersecurity to training the next-generation workforce.

The webinar will feature Tony Holmes, practice lead for public sector solutions architects at Pluralsight; Scott McMillion, chief diversity officer in the FBI’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion; and Mark D. Townsend, vice president of professional services at Invicti.

Joe Franco, director of programs at MeriTalk, will moderate the session. The webinar would not be made possible without our sponsors: Dell Technologies, Future Tech, Invicti, and Pluralsight.

To attend this complimentary webinar, please register to reserve your spot, and we’ll see you at MeriTalk’s “New and Next: Looking Beyond Boundaries” webinar on January 11.