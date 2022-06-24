BAE Systems has been awarded a five-year contract worth $699 million by the Department of Defense (DoD) to help operate and maintain a network of high-performance computers that are used for scientific and engineering endeavors.

The company will provide program-wide support to Defense Supercomputing Resources Center (DSRC) users through the BAE’s technology solutions services unit

The United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) said it received four bids for the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, and expects BAE to complete work on the contract by June 15, 2027.

The Department of Defense has established five centers for to be a part of the High Performance Computing Modernization Program. These centers will be used to archive massive storage, networking, and computational expertise.