The U.S. Army is turning to the private sector for feedback as it prepares to upgrade its current Vantage Army data platform (ADP). With a Jan. 9 deadline approaching, vendors have a few more days to weigh in on the draft solicitation.

The draft solicitation proposes a multiple-award task order contract that would serve as a follow-on to the current ADP, which has been up and running for the past three years.

As part of the Army’s modernization efforts, the upgrade effort aims to increase the “speed and quality of decision at echelon,” in other words delivering “the right data at the right time” to improve decision making.

The Army’s existing program that provides this capability is Army Vantage, formerly known as the Army Leader Dashboard. The upcoming ADP 2.0 will replace the initial system, refining its features and scope based on three years of operational experience and the evolving needs of the Army’s data community.

The document outlines several technical specifications for the ADP, including requirements for data ingestion, transformation, and management. A key focus is ensuring the platform is user-friendly, enabling data analysts to efficiently generate new data products to support Army operations.

One important requirement is the platform’s ability to deliver continuous support and maintain visibility into the vast array of data stored across numerous databases throughout the Army Enterprise.

“These platforms will enable self-service data domains and data product owners to create, manage, use, and publish data products,” the document reads.

The end goal is to create a multi-platform collaborative ecosystem utilizing capabilities across a range of industry vendors.

“The intent is to foster collaboration and innovation among large vendors, smaller vendors, professional services, and specialized data tools,” the document reads. “As technology and Army needs change, the Army needs access to a changing suite of capabilities provided as a service. Over time, the vendor base for platforms, tools, and/or services needs to evolve.”