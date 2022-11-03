The U.S. Army has unveiled a final solicitation for a potential $900 million, multiple-award contract to acquire broad technology development and integration services as the service branch moves forward with its modernization and innovation agenda.

The solicitation would “provide the Army and other Joint Warfighter partners with a quick reaction contracting vehicle to enable and accelerate the realization of new Army Modernization [Program] transformational overmatch capabilities,” reads a notice posted on Sam.gov.

All bids for the Army Modernization Program are due on Dec. 11. Organizations also have until Nov. 30 to submit any feedback on the request for proposals. In addition, organizations have until Nov. 11 to obtain a performance work statement.

The Army is seeking all aspects of operationalizing science through disruptive innovation for dominant Multi-Domain Operations capabilities – including prototyping, experimentation, testing, analytics, and technology insertion and integration, according to the notice`.

In addition, the solicitation requires awardees to cover several elements of research and development such as applied research, operational systems development, demonstration, and validation.