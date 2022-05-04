Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett assumed command of U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) during a ceremony at Fort Gordon, Ga. on May 3, becoming the first woman to head ARCYBER.

Throughout her military career Barrett has commanded units at the company, battalion, brigade, and command levels. Most recently, she served as Commander for the 160th Signal Brigade for the U.S. Army and Commander for the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command.

Barrett also served as the deputy director of Current Operations J-3 for the U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM). She also served as the deputy commanding general of the Joint Force Headquarters – Cyber for ARCYBER. Barrett also was the deputy commander for Operations at the Cyber National Mission Force for USCYBERCOM.

Barrett succeeds Lt. Gen. Stephan Fogarty, who has led the organization since May 2018. Fogarty will be retiring from the military after nearly 39 years of service.

In her remarks upon taking command, Barrett said she is humbled by the trust and confidence she has been placed in her to lead ARCYBER. She thanked Fogarty for his commitment and mentorship, adding that she has “little doubt that thanks to his reputation for delivering outcomes I am taking the helm of a great and dynamic organization.”