Armed Services Committee Announces NDAA Markup Schedule

The Senate Armed Services Committee announced the markup schedule for the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for FY2021 today.

Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., and Ranking Member Jack Reed, D-R.I., said the markups will be done at the Secret level and closed to the press and public. The NDAA will be considered in subcommittee beginning June 8 and considered by the full committee on June 10 as well as June 11, if needed.

“We’ve faced some unique challenges getting to markup this year, but, together with Senator Reed and the entire Armed Services Committee, in our traditional, bipartisan fashion, I am eager to move this year’s NDAA closer to enactment for the 60th straight year,” Sen. Inhofe said in a statement.

“The markup process is critical to develop a comprehensive, effective NDAA. And this year, COVID-19 presents additional challenges and policy impacts as we craft the FY 2021 National Defense Authorization Act,” Sen. Reed said. “I look forward to working with Chairman Inhofe and our colleagues on the committee as we move forward with the NDAA, which is critical to our national defense and the well-being of our nation.”

Cyber provisions of the latest NDAA could be an area to keep an eye out for as the legislation progresses through committee. At a May 13 hearing, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., was pushing for the inclusion of a National Cyber Director position to be included in the legislation. The recommendation for the position was also a conclusion of the Cyberspace Solarium Commission.