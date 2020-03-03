All Systems ‘Green’ for ‘Super Tuesday’ Voting, CISA Says

With voters in 14 states heading to the polls for presidential primaries today, a senior Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) official said all systems are “green,” and good to go.

“We’ve been preparing for quite some time,” said the official, speaking to reporters from an election operations center in Arlington, Va., today. “We’re better prepared for this election than any election in American history.”

Part of that readiness is due to the agency’s increased contact since 2016 with state and local election officials, who are also more prepared, the official said.

Election officials in Tennessee are contending with the aftermath of a tornado that went through the central part of the state Tuesday morning. Plans to provide alternative voting locations are in place, the official said.

As of noon today, CISA was in contact with a number of states about technical glitches in voting systems, but those problems have since been resolved, the official said.

Having the right information allows citizens to “vote with confidence,” said the official, emphasizing TrustedInfo2020, an effort by state officials to direct the public to trusted sources information about voting.

The agency had seen “no acute spike” of misinformation and disinformation campaigns targeting elections, said the official, who added, “we’re working on creating a more resilient voting public.”