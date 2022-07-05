The United States Air Force (USAF) has awarded 27 companies – both small and large firms – spots on an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) multiple-award contract worth up to $950 million in support of the Air Force’s role in the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) battlefield strategy.

The IDIQ contract will help develop and operate systems across land, air, sea, space, electromagnetic spectrum, and cyber domains to support the JADC2 strategy.

The contract – awarded through the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center – will allow 27 contractors to compete for work related to the Pentagon’s ambitious effort to connect sensors and shooters across all domains into one network. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center will determine work locations with each order of the contract, and expects work to run through May 28, 2025.

The awardees include:

ADDX

Capella Space

AT&T

Applied Information Sciences

Atmospheric & Space Technology Research Associates

Credence Management Solutions

Edge Technologies

EOS Defense Systems USA

Exfo America

Hermeus

Ierus Technologies

Cyberspace Solutions

Labelbox

Nalej

OST

Praeses

Real-time Innovations

Riverside Research Institute

Saber Astronautics

Shared Spectrum

Shield AI

Skylight

Sparkcognition Government Systems

Tenet 3

Trace Systems

Ultra Electronics Advanced Tactical Systems

BrainGu

The JADC2 strategy envisions creating a massive “network of networks,” sharing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance from sensors across air, land, sea, space, cyberspace, and the electromagnetic spectrum, identifying the proper units or platforms to deal with threats, and connecting them with the necessary information. To realize that vision, the Pentagon will have to use cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and new communication methods.

The Pentagon initially named 27 JADC2 contractors in May 2020 and since has added more vendors to support the program.