The Administrative Conference of the United States (ACUS) recently started a Roundtable on Artificial Intelligence in Federal Agencies, convening about 30 Federal agencies with 12 leading scholars and experts. The roundtable is set to have its first meeting at the end of this month, according to Todd Rubin, attorney advisor at ACUS.

ACUS is an independent Federal agency that convenes experts from the public and private sectors to recommend improvements to Federal government administrative processes and procedures. By bringing together 30 agencies, Rubin said the newly established roundtable will serve as a “really unique forum for agencies.”

“It’s not often that many agencies get together – especially numbers like 30 agencies – that regularly meet to discuss and to exchange. And I think those are the most valuable kinds of forums to have in government where you just have different ideas where agencies can learn from one another,” Rubin said during a Sept. 2 event hosted by the Digital Government Institute.

“ACUS is very honored to be hosting this forum and I think there’ll be some projects that emerge from it,” he added. “It will be a forum for agencies to talk about their uses of AI so that the end result will be a sharing of knowledge and practices among agencies in these emerging technologies.”

Rubin noted that the first meeting “is coming up at the end of the month” and that the roundtable will continue to “meet periodically,” although he did not provide specific meeting dates.

According to the ACUS website, a group of 12 leading AI scholars and experts will assist the roundtable “by sharing academic research and helping to identify subjects for further study.”