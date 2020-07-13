ACT-IAC Launches New Tool to Aid Fed Acquisition Process 

The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) said it has launched a new tool to improve the acquisition process for Federal agencies.

“The business of government has lagged the advance of technology and disruptive business models in the private sector,” said Tim Cooke, CEO of ASI Government, who led the project to create the tool for ACT-IAC’s innovation institute. “The Institute for Innovation’s Acquisition Innovation project is helping to close the gap by accelerating the adoption of proven buying approaches that provide advanced marketplace solutions for government mission success at the speed of relevance.”

Cooke, along with a team of government and industry volunteers, interviewed government acquisition professionals and put their best practices in a web portal called the Periodic Table of Acquisition Innovations, which contains use cases organized by the stages of the acquisition.