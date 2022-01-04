The Federal Communications Commission on Dec. 30 released membership rosters for the six working groups of its Communications Security, Reliability, and Interoperability Council (CSRIC), which provides advice to the agency on how to improve security and reliability of U.S. communications systems.

Several of the working groups are focused on different aspects of 5G wireless services, among them a working group on 5G signaling protocols security. That group is co-chaired by Brian Daly of AT&T and Travis Russell of Oracle and includes Martin Goldberg of the National Security Agency (NSA) and Xiaoyang Lee of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

The CSRIC working group on Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) equipment is co-chaired by Mike Barnes of Mavenir and George Woodward of RWA and includes Robert Dew of CISA and Marla Dowell of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

The working group on managing software and cloud services supply chain security for communications infrastructure is chaired by Rittwik Jana of VMWare and includes Richard Tenney of CISA.

Other CSRIC working groups are focusing on: leveraging mobile device applications and firmware to enhance wireless emergency alerts; 911 service over Wi-Fi; and leveraging virtualization technology to promote security, reliable 5G networks.