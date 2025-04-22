How FinOps Can Help Agencies Slash Cloud Costs in 5 Steps

By Nicolas Ojeda, Technology Business Management/FinOps lead, REI Systems

William Kasenchar, principal, REI Systems

As the White House seeks to cut spending and increase efficiency, government leaders should apply FinOps principles to seize the opportunity to optimize cloud service costs. This strategy, widely adopted in the private sector, presents an opportunity to save hundreds of millions of dollars while improving operational efficiency across federal agencies.

FinOps is a framework for applying business best practices to cloud cost optimization. While conceptually simple, FinOps requires analyzing a complex mix of cloud usage patterns, multi-vendor pricing structures, contract discounts, and government procurement regulations.

Applying FinOps is particularly challenging for federal agencies due to regulatory roadblocks, shadow IT, cost transparency issues, and inefficient provisioning. Unlike private companies, agencies must comply with Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) policies that prevent multi-year financial commitments, limiting their ability to secure long-term cost savings.

In the private sector, companies leverage multi-year commitments to secure cloud discounts of up to 70 percent, but FAR restrictions mean that agencies can often only secure 20 percent discounts on one-year contracts. The estimated annual savings lost due to this limitation across the federal government are approximately $500 million annually.

Although changes to the FAR require congressional approval, previous attempts were met with resistance due to concerns over long-term budgeting constraints. However, the increasing emphasis on government efficiency and spending cuts creates an opportunity for policy reform, provided agencies can demonstrate tangible cost-saving benefits through pilot programs and internal studies.

5 Steps to Implementing FinOps in Government Agencies

Despite the roadblocks, there are steps agencies can take now to implement FinOps and achieve those savings and efficiencies:

Negotiate pricing similar to multi-year commitments. Even though agencies cannot sign multi-year agreements at this time, they can negotiate for equivalent pricing through persistent vendor negotiations that – under the right circumstances – leverage offers from cloud providers with discounts comparable to multi-year deals. Agencies can also demand aggregation, pooling demand from multiple organizations under a single contract to increase their leverage. In addition, they should benchmark against private sector pricing. Understanding what major enterprises pay can provide a negotiating advantage. Right-size cloud purchases to actual needs. Agencies should thoroughly assess their actual cloud consumption to prevent over-provisioning or underutilization. Key best practices include automating cost monitoring to identify unused or underutilized resources; adopting commitment-based models such as savings plans or committed use discounts to maximize efficiency; and implementing a chargeback model where internal departments are accountable for cloud usage. Consolidate contracts for enterprise-level discounts. Many government agencies operate in silos, leading to duplicative cloud contracts across different bureaus. By consolidating these contracts into an enterprise-wide agreement, agencies can unlock higher volume discounts, improve cost transparency and governance, and reduce administrative overhead by simplifying procurement processes. Optimize operational FinOps practices. Beyond procurement, agencies must focus on cost governance to ensure long-term savings. Key strategies include data storage and retention policies for preventing unnecessary backups and excess storage fees; performance tuning to regularly adjust computing power to match demand; and automated provisioning tools for scaling cloud resources dynamically to avoid waste. Leverage emerging technologies for cost efficiency. Cloud and FinOps are evolving, and agencies should harness new technologies to enhance cost savings. For example, AI-driven cost analysis using machine learning models can automatically predict cloud usage trends and recommend cost optimizations. Automated workload scaling leverages intelligent orchestration tools (e.g., Kubernetes, AWS Auto Scaling) to dynamically adjust resources to match real-time demand. And cloud-native FinOps platforms like Apptio Cloudability, CloudHealth, and AWS Cost Explorer provide real-time financial insights and governance controls.

By investing in these technologies, agencies can proactively manage cloud costs, prevent budget overruns, and increase efficiency.

Overcoming Cultural Resistance to FinOps Adoption

A significant barrier to FinOps implementation is cultural resistance within government agencies. Unlike the private sector, where cost accountability is deeply ingrained, public sector organizations often struggle with siloed decision-making that limits cross-agency collaboration, bureaucratic inertia that slows the adoption of new financial governance models, and a lack of cloud cost awareness among IT and finance teams.

To address these challenges, agencies must establish cross-functional FinOps teams composed of finance, IT, and procurement professionals. They should provide FinOps training and certification programs for government employees and implement incentive structures that reward cloud efficiency and cost-saving initiatives.

FinOps offers a proven approach for slashing cloud costs and optimizing government IT spending. These strategies allow federal agencies to modernize their cloud operations, achieve significant cost savings, and drive long-term efficiency improvements across government IT infrastructures.