Unleash the Power of Federal Data With Automated Data Pipelines

During these unprecedented times, it’s more important than ever to maximize the value of our data. As first responders, health care professionals, and government officials lead the charge on COVID-19 response efforts, they need real-time insight into rapidly-changing conditions to make the best decisions for public health.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Robert Redfield recently said that preparation for reopening the economy has “got to be data driven.” With data being a key factor in our next steps for COVID-19 response and prevention, it’s important that vital data is readily available – and without time restraints.

The challenge? All of this information lives inside various agencies, companies, departments, and IT environments. Securely bringing it together for analysis is complicated and time consuming. Add to that the requirements synthesizing and delivering the data to key stakeholders in a way that’s immediately actionable, and you have a tall mountain to climb. Using traditional methods of data analysis can take days, and with the challenges we’re facing as a society, we don’t have that kind of time.

An exciting area of innovation that’s helping agencies shorten the time-to-value in data analysis is automation. Automated data pipelines are vital components to automate the migration and transformation of data into usable, actionable formats. They provide frictionless, real-time ingestion of data, and when paired with on-demand analytics, can be used by agencies to unlock unprecedented levels of visibility, insight, and information sharing. And that empowers stakeholders to make fast, smart decisions.

To learn more about how automated data pipelines can bring speed and efficiency to your data operations in this challenging environment, register today for Qlik and Snowflake’s webinar with MeriTalk, “Improving the Value of Data with a Modern Data Platform,” on Thursday, April 23 at 1:30 p.m. EDT.