The Right Policy to Protect Remote Workers

In March, the White House released guidance that encouraged government agencies to maximize telework opportunities for those at high risk of contracting the coronavirus, as well as all employees located in the D.C. area. Though there are still many government employees not yet authorized to telework, this guidance marks a turning point.

Telework modes of operation are not new – and neither are the threats that accompany them. But the attack surface has grown significantly in the past month. A large number of workers are operating in insecure environments ripe for phishing and malware attacks, while new tools like video conferencing solutions can be targeted for malicious use or expose data to attacks.

Old, binary policies are insufficient to meet the new security challenge. Previously, policy could be split between enterprise and remote workers. But when everyone from senior to entry-level employees are all working from home, more granular policy controls are required. Those controls still rely on the same bread-and-butter IT best practices, though, from hardware-based security to patching and data protection. Here are some security controls government IT pros should implement today to ensure their newly remote workforce isn’t a tremendous liability.

Managing Unsecured Environments

BYOD users, naturally, manage and own their own devices, and these devices live in unsecured environments and are exposed to attacks on the network. Consider a user who has four kids simultaneously logging into distinct telelearning systems on the same network he is now using for government work. How secure are the laptops, links, and teachers those kids are accessing? The reality is that network security is only as good as the link your kid clicked on last. As such, IT needs to push the latest patches as a requirement, enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) and enterprise rights management, and enforce good access control.

These best practices apply to workers who took a managed enterprise device home as well. Those devices also need protection against everything happening on the local wi-fi, in addition to enterprise access control (EAC). Before EAC, users connected to a network—and were only authenticated once they were already in. EAC, on the other hand, stops you at the front gate, verifying not just the user, but also that they have the proper local security software agents and updates. EAC was popular when the BYOD trend first gained steam, but many people saw it as too intrusive to be sustainable. Now, EAC is a key tool for helping to better manage laptops living in unsecured environments.

Cloud Services and SaaS

Implementing security for VDI systems and cloud services includes some security basics as well: data protections, virtualization security for both the enterprise data center and at the access points, application security, secure boot, and so on. With software-as-a-service (SaaS), client access to cloud services should be protected through MFA and complemented with network transport encryption to offer protection on both sides. Appropriate data protection in enterprise rights management (ERM) can control access to the data through the cloud services and back to the data center. Understanding how clients are using the services and what data they are accessing is where the ERM decisions come into play.

Monitoring Threat Intelligence

IT pros also need to take a renewed focus on managing the threat of mistakes, misuse, and malicious insiders. There is always the risk of a user doing something careless or malicious, but that risk is exacerbated now; people are stressed and more apt to use shortcuts and make bad decisions. Normally, protecting against such risks means monitoring for anomalous use, like an employee working at midnight. But in the new world order, everyone’s hours are off. Many employees are working unpredictable “shifts” in an attempt to balance childcare and other responsibilities. Agencies need to be able to sift through these anomalous behaviors quickly and extend their threat intelligence and monitoring capabilities to the new edge where the users are now.

Policy-based access control and enforcement for applications and data at both the enterprise and the cloud level are also important to thwart misuse and abuse by users who are already authenticated. Enforcing ERM along with encryption, for instance, can further protect data so it can’t leave a laptop, or prevent it from being copied onto a USB.

The bottom line is that agencies now have to think differently about security issues related to teleworking. IT pros must monitor threats and secure everything from services to endpoints. While the modes of operation for telework are the same, the threat surface has grown. Policy controls must be far more granular in order to be effective.