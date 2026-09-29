Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth directed U.S. Cyber Command (CYBERCOM) and the Defense Department’s (DOD) network of intelligence organizations to prioritize intelligence and cyber capabilities against foreign threats to the 2026 elections.

The Sept. 22 memorandum, released publicly on Sept. 28, was addressed to the leaders of the National Security Agency (NSA), the Defense Intelligence Agency, CYBERCOM, and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

“In America, the people rule – and we must ensure that their voice remains sovereign, secure, and entirely undiluted,” Hegseth wrote, describing the protection of the nation’s ability to conduct free and fair elections as a “no-fail mission.”

In the memorandum, Hegseth called on the defense intelligence enterprise – the collection of DOD organizations responsible for military intelligence, counterintelligence, and related security activities – to “mobilize every authorized asset, capability, and partnership under your command to defend our election infrastructure from foreign malign influence and ensure that every lawful voter can cast their ballot free from foreign intimidation, coercion, or fear.”

Hegseth directed CYBERCOM and the directors of the DOD’s combat support agencies to prioritize the use of military intelligence and cyber capabilities to prevent foreign actors from interfering in the 2026 election.

He separately ordered CYBERCOM to coordinate with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to counter potential cyber threats from foreign actors targeting the elections.

The Pentagon’s role in election security is not new. CYBERCOM and NSA have previously worked with civilian agencies to identify and respond to foreign cyber threats targeting U.S. elections, including through a joint Election Security Group during the 2022 midterm elections.

In this case, however, the directive expands that effort by making election protection a priority across the defense intelligence enterprise and directing CYBERCOM to coordinate with DHS on potential cyber threats.

“Free and fair elections are the foundation of our republic,” said Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell in statement. “By working in lockstep with federal, state, and local partners, U.S. Cyber Command and our defense intelligence teams will defend the integrity of America’s voting systems, expose foreign malign influence, and ensure our democratic processes remain secure from external manipulation while protecting the fundamental freedoms of the American people.”

The directive comes as cybersecurity researchers are warning that threats to the 2026 elections extend well beyond voting machines and vote-counting systems.

A June report from cybersecurity company Check Point said cyber threats were expected to increase across the broader election ecosystem as the 2026 midterms approach. Importantly, the research did not indicate widespread attacks on voting systems or vote counting.