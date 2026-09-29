President Donald Trump on Sept. 29 unveiled America.gov, a new platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that is designed to give Americans a single digital point of entry for accessing federal government information and services.

The website resembles an AI chatbot interface, letting users ask questions in plain language and receive answers about government services.

According to a White House fact sheet, the platform is expected to add transactional capabilities such as passport renewal and Medicare enrollment later this year as agencies integrate their services.

“We’re launching today something that is really not just simply a website,” Trump said Tuesday during a launch event in Washington. “It’s a restoration of America’s founding promise, and it’s a reinvention of your government for the 21st century and beyond.”

“Simply ask for what you need, and America.gov will provide answers,” he added. “Anyone who’s used Grok or Gemini or ChatGPT will understand instantly how to use America.gov. Not complicated.”

Trump also signed an executive order on Sept. 29 directing federal agencies to integrate their public-facing services with America.gov.

The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has 90 days to issue implementation guidance to agencies.

OMB will also work with the General Services Administration and the National Design Studio to integrate Login.gov as the authentication service for America.gov. For now, no login is required to use the site.

Trump said the platform was built with Americans’ “privacy and security totally in mind.” He said it would not collect or store personal information, that conversations would disappear when users leave, and that interactions would remain private.

The platform is powered by Google’s Gemini and xAI’s Grok, U.S. Chief Design Officer Joe Gebbia told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” shortly before the site went live on Tuesday.

In a blog post, Google Public Sector said it is “proud to be named a technology partner in this vital initiative, leveraging Gemini to help more than 100 million people access critical public resources with greater speed and ease.”

“By supporting the administration’s vision for digital modernization, we are committed to making these everyday public services seamless, accessible, and responsive for all Americans,” Jim Kelly, vice president of federal sales at Google Public Sector, said in the post.

The White House described America.gov as using what the administration calls “super intelligence,” or SI.

During his address to the U.N. General Assembly last week, Trump called for the United States to replace the term artificial intelligence with super intelligence, saying the word “artificial” makes the technology “sound fake.”

The president reaffirmed that call during Tuesday’s launch event. Trump said he plans to sign an executive order officially renaming artificial intelligence to super intelligence, saying, “We don’t want to hear artificial because it’s not artificial. It’s very powerful.”