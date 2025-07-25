New court documents filed by the Trump administration on Thursday reveal which specific offices were slated – at least as of earlier this year – for layoffs as part of the administration’s Federal agency reduction-in-force (RIF) and reorganization plans.

Responding to a request from California-based U.S. District Judge Susan Illston, administration officials shared details on the layoff plans approved by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) between March 10 and April 13.

However, administration officials made it clear that some of these layoff plans are no longer in effect. They said that some agencies “may have decided not to proceed with RIFs,” especially as agencies have reduced their staff through other efforts, such as the deferred resignation program.

Nevertheless, the list provides a rare look into the scale of the Trump administration’s planned layoffs.

Illston’s original decision led to the agency RIF pause that was brought before the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court’s decision allowed the administration to proceed with its plans to lay off thousands of Federal employees at 19 agencies.

However, the Supreme Court made clear that its ruling was based solely on the legality of President Donald Trump’s executive order that required Federal agencies to prepare reorganization and RIF plans. The Supreme Court said its ruling was not based on the legality of the RIF plans themselves, noting that those “plans are not before this Court.”

Therefore, Illston is looking into the legality of the RIF plans outlined below.

Here is a list of which offices were planning layoffs earlier this year, by agency:

Agriculture Department

Farm Production and Conservation Mission Area – Business Center Customer Experience Division

Food Nutrition and Consumer Service – Center for Nutrition Policy and Promotion

Food Safety and Inspection Service

Foreign Agricultural Service

Forest Service – Pacific Southwest Research Station

Forest Service Headquarters

Forest Service Region 9

Natural Resources Conservation Service – Climate Division

Natural Resources Conservation Service – Gulf Coast Restoration Office

Natural Resources Conservation Service – Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovation

Office of Contracting and Procurement (Director and Procurement System; Procurement Operations)

Office of Employee Experience and Development

Office of Executive Secretariat

Office of Homeland Security

Office of Human Resources Management (Director and Policy; Employee Experience; Employee Relations/Labor Relations; Executive Resources Management; HR Enterprise Systems Management; HR Operations; Talent Management)

Office of Operations

Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement

Office of Property and Environmental Management

Office of Safety, Security and Protection

Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization

Commerce Department

Agency-wide

Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service

Agency-wide (two requests)

General Services Administration

Federal Acquisition Service

Office of the Administrator (three requests)

Office of Travel, Employee Relocation and Transportation

Public Buildings Service

Technology Transformation Services (two requests)

Health and Human Services Department

Agency-wide (two requests)

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Office of the Secretary

Housing and Urban Development Department

Office of the Chief Administrative Officer

Office of the Chief Information Officer

Office of Departmental Employment and Equal Opportunity

Office of Departmental Management

Office of the General Counsel

Office of Lead Hazard and Healthy Homes

Office of Public and Indian Housing

Institute of Museum and Library Services

Agency-wide

Interior Department

Bureau of Land Management National Training Center

Bureau of Ocean Energy Management

Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement

Communications Offices

National Park Service’s Commemoration and Community Engagement

Labor Department

Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs

National Archives and Records Administration

Agency-wide

National Endowment for the Humanities

Agency-wide

State Department

Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference Hub

Transportation Department

Federal Highway Administration

Federal Motor Carrier Administration

Federal Railroad Administration

Federal Transit Administration

Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation

Maritime Administration

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Office of the Secretary

Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Administration

Treasury Department

Agency-wide

IRS – Communications and Liaison

IRS – Independent Office of Appeals

IRS – Privacy, Government Liaison and Disclosure

IRS – Taxpayer Advocate Service

U.S. African Development Foundation

Finance and Administration Division

Information Technology Unit

Office of Internal Audits

Office of the President

Program Division

Program Region Branch 1

U.S. Agency for Global Media

Agency-wide (two requests)

Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars