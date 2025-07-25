New court documents filed by the Trump administration on Thursday reveal which specific offices were slated – at least as of earlier this year – for layoffs as part of the administration’s Federal agency reduction-in-force (RIF) and reorganization plans.
Responding to a request from California-based U.S. District Judge Susan Illston, administration officials shared details on the layoff plans approved by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) between March 10 and April 13.
However, administration officials made it clear that some of these layoff plans are no longer in effect. They said that some agencies “may have decided not to proceed with RIFs,” especially as agencies have reduced their staff through other efforts, such as the deferred resignation program.
Nevertheless, the list provides a rare look into the scale of the Trump administration’s planned layoffs.
Illston’s original decision led to the agency RIF pause that was brought before the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court’s decision allowed the administration to proceed with its plans to lay off thousands of Federal employees at 19 agencies.
However, the Supreme Court made clear that its ruling was based solely on the legality of President Donald Trump’s executive order that required Federal agencies to prepare reorganization and RIF plans. The Supreme Court said its ruling was not based on the legality of the RIF plans themselves, noting that those “plans are not before this Court.”
Therefore, Illston is looking into the legality of the RIF plans outlined below.
Here is a list of which offices were planning layoffs earlier this year, by agency:
Agriculture Department
- Farm Production and Conservation Mission Area – Business Center Customer Experience Division
- Food Nutrition and Consumer Service – Center for Nutrition Policy and Promotion
- Food Safety and Inspection Service
- Foreign Agricultural Service
- Forest Service – Pacific Southwest Research Station
- Forest Service Headquarters
- Forest Service Region 9
- Natural Resources Conservation Service – Climate Division
- Natural Resources Conservation Service – Gulf Coast Restoration Office
- Natural Resources Conservation Service – Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovation
- Office of Contracting and Procurement (Director and Procurement System; Procurement Operations)
- Office of Employee Experience and Development
- Office of Executive Secretariat
- Office of Homeland Security
- Office of Human Resources Management (Director and Policy; Employee Experience; Employee Relations/Labor Relations; Executive Resources Management; HR Enterprise Systems Management; HR Operations; Talent Management)
- Office of Operations
- Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement
- Office of Property and Environmental Management
- Office of Safety, Security and Protection
- Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization
Commerce Department
- Agency-wide
Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service
- Agency-wide (two requests)
General Services Administration
- Federal Acquisition Service
- Office of the Administrator (three requests)
- Office of Travel, Employee Relocation and Transportation
- Public Buildings Service
- Technology Transformation Services (two requests)
Health and Human Services Department
- Agency-wide (two requests)
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Office of the Secretary
Housing and Urban Development Department
- Office of the Chief Administrative Officer
- Office of the Chief Information Officer
- Office of Departmental Employment and Equal Opportunity
- Office of Departmental Management
- Office of the General Counsel
- Office of Lead Hazard and Healthy Homes
- Office of Public and Indian Housing
Institute of Museum and Library Services
- Agency-wide
Interior Department
- Bureau of Land Management National Training Center
- Bureau of Ocean Energy Management
- Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement
- Communications Offices
- National Park Service’s Commemoration and Community Engagement
Labor Department
- Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs
National Archives and Records Administration
- Agency-wide
National Endowment for the Humanities
- Agency-wide
State Department
- Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference Hub
Transportation Department
- Federal Highway Administration
- Federal Motor Carrier Administration
- Federal Railroad Administration
- Federal Transit Administration
- Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation
- Maritime Administration
- National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
- Office of the Secretary
- Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Administration
Treasury Department
- Agency-wide
- IRS – Communications and Liaison
- IRS – Independent Office of Appeals
- IRS – Privacy, Government Liaison and Disclosure
- IRS – Taxpayer Advocate Service
U.S. African Development Foundation
- Finance and Administration Division
- Information Technology Unit
- Office of Internal Audits
- Office of the President
- Program Division
- Program Region Branch 1
U.S. Agency for Global Media
- Agency-wide (two requests)
Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars
- Agency-wide