The U.S. Army has begun pushing the first software updates from its Operation Jailbreak effort to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) as part of a 30-day sprint to connect legacy and modern defense systems through open application programming interfaces (APIs), senior Army officials said during a media roundtable on Thursday.

Operation Jailbreak aims to open decades-old proprietary interfaces on key radars, sensors, and effectors and replace them with modern, documented APIs. Army leaders said the initiative is designed to allow previously disconnected systems to share data and operate through a common command-and-control (C2) architecture.

“We have already been pushing updates from here down to [CENTCOM],” Army Chief Technology Officer Alex Miller told reporters on May 28. “Our goal is that all the positive benefits that come out of Operation Jailbreak are in the fight within 30 days.”

According to Miller, the initial software updates focus on C2 platforms that integrate counter-unmanned aerial systems, radars, cameras, and interceptors. Those systems include the Curve system, Sentinel radars, and Patriot radars, along with electro-optical cameras, laser systems, drones, unmanned ground vehicles, and robotic systems.

Thus far, the Army has delivered only “a couple of patches,” with additional updates expected before the effort concludes, Miller said.

Miller clarified that, given a relative pause in fighting under Operation Epic Fury, none of the systems sent to the region have been used in an offensive capacity.

Vendors participating in the effort were asked to expose system interfaces and document them in a new Army API marketplace designed to support interoperability across platforms. Officials said that work has included exposing previously closed endpoints and replacing legacy message standards that date back decades.

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll said more than 600 participants from over 50 companies have taken part in the effort to expose system interfaces and integrate previously closed systems into a common operational framework.

The sprint began in early May and is scheduled to conclude on June 6. The API marketplace went live on May 6, one day before Operation Jailbreak kicked off.

Driscoll said the effort is helping connect newer defense capabilities with existing Army sensors and C2 networks.

“[We] now take these new systems, which we as an Army had not ever purchased, and it lets us tie them into a [C2] structure that is now synced with a lot of radars and sensors that could never communicate,” Driscoll said. “These new interceptors can now use those signals to go track inbound … in a way that just months ago was technically difficult for us.”

Officials said the long-term goal is to institutionalize open architecture requirements in future contracts, enabling faster integration of sensors, effectors, and autonomous systems.

In the near term, Army leaders said the priority is reducing complexity for soldiers in theater through fewer screens, less manual system integration, and faster machine-assisted decision-making.

While the current focus is CENTCOM, officials said future iterations of Operation Jailbreak could expand to other regions and mission areas, including long-range precision fires and joint fires.

Officials also indicated an intent to include additional joint force and allied partners, along with emerging interoperability standards.