The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced that it will extend the deadline to March 4 for veterans and other beneficiaries to switch to Login.gov and ID.me in order to access their healthcare and other benefits.

Veterans and other beneficiaries will no longer be able to access their current usernames and passwords for My HealtheVet after March 4, and instead will need to use Login.gov. Current DS Logon credentials will remain with their original Sept. 30 expiration date, after which ID.me credentials must be used instead.

“VA will use this additional time to make sure as many Veterans and beneficiaries as possible make the switch,” a press release from the VA office reads.

The switch was first announced in July 2024, with My HealtheVet credentials set to expire on Jan. 31 of this year. However, on Jan. 31, VA switched that deadline to March 4.

VA said the switch follows two of President Biden’s 2021 executive orders set to “meet modern security standards for identity verification and multifactor authentication” and provide “a more streamlined experience” for veterans seeking benefits.

“The transition is all about putting the Veteran first,” VA Chief Information Officer (CIO) Kurt DelBene said in a July 2024 press release. “By streamlining accounts, simplifying access, and providing tailored support, we’re empowering veterans with a more user-friendly and modernized online experience that caters to their needs.”

With the extension of the deadline, VA said it will provide help to veterans who have yet to switch.

“VA is increasing outreach to Veterans who have yet to make the switch and will provide in-person assistance at VA Medical Centers across the nation,” the 2025 release reads.