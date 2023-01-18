A virtual job fair organized today by Tech to Gov in partnership with the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) is targeting a wide range of Federal government technology and related positions as part of the government’s goal to restock its tech ranks amid a slowdown in hiring by the private sector.

Tech to Gov – which bills itself as a “collaborative rapid response effort by organizations working to improve government services and support public servants” – called out to the private sector tech workforce to find out more about working in public service.

“Tens of thousands of technologists are currently navigating uncertainty in their roles and careers due to broad layoffs within the tech industry,” Tech to Gov said in its invitation for participation in the job fair.

“Many are using this opportunity to ask bigger questions about what is next for them and may be considering a role in public service or a career in government,” said the organization, which counts among its partners the Partnership for Public Service, Tech Talent Project, and U.S. Digital Response.

Among the top roles the project is looking to fill are those in:

Data Analytics;

Engineering;

Product Management;

Customer Experience (UX) Research;

Business Intelligence;

Content Design;

Recruiting and Talent;

Marketing; and

Information Technology.

The ranks of participating employers in the job fair feature dozens of major Federal agencies and components, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Defense Intelligence Agency, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, General Services Administration, Internal Revenue Service, Department of Commerce, NASA, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, Department of Labor, and Department of Transportation, just to name a few.

OPM Director Kiran Ahuja participated in today’s fair, and said in a statement, “If you’re passionate about making our country a better place, then public service is the place for you.”

“As the tech sector continues to see layoffs, the Federal government is going to make a concerted effort to attract these individuals,” the OPM director said. “The Federal government works in every sector and every industry, offering thousands of opportunities for those with tech experience like energy, transportation, health care, and national security.”

Along those same lines, OPM has created a new Federal jobs board for IT talent through USAJOBS, and is working with several agencies to create new special salary rates to make the Federal government more competitive with the private sector for tech talent.