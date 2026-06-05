The House Armed Services Committee approved its version of the fiscal year (FY) 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on June 4 in a 44-12 vote, advancing the nearly $1.15 trillion defense policy measure to the full House after a 14-hour markup session.

The bill now heads to the House floor for consideration. The Senate Armed Services Committee is expected to take up its version of the legislation during closed markup sessions next week.

Once both chambers pass their respective bills, lawmakers will negotiate a compromise measure that must pass both the House and Senate before being sent to President Donald Trump for his signature.

The FY 2027 NDAA mirrors the president’s FY 2027 discretionary defense budget request, but it does not include the administration’s proposed $350 billion in additional defense spending that would be funded through the budget reconciliation process. Altogether, the administration is seeking $1.5 trillion for the Defense Department (DOD) in FY 2027.

All Republicans voted in favor of the bill, joined by several Democrats, including Ranking Member Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash. All 12 votes against the measure came from Democrats.

Tech provisions

Among the technology-related provisions – proposed by the Subcommittee on Cyber, Innovative Technologies and Information Systems – is the proposal to establish an artificial intelligence (AI) incident and vulnerability reporting program. The program would identify, track, analyze, and remediate AI-related issues stemming from the development, testing, procurement, deployment, and operation of AI systems across the department.

The bill would also create an AI model rapid deployment framework intended to accelerate the onboarding, security authorization, deployment, and governance of AI systems on the DOD enterprise AI platforms.

Cybersecurity provisions would expand demonstrations of near-real-time monitoring capabilities by requiring at least three additional weapons platforms to participate in modernization and cyber-hardening efforts. The measure would extend reporting requirements and authorize the demonstration program through September 2028.

On quantum computing, the legislation would require the defense secretary to establish a policy based on the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Quantum Benchmarking Initiative to guide the development and acquisition of future DOD quantum computing systems.

Another provision – included in the chairman’s mark – would eliminate the Space Development Agency and the Space Rapid Capabilities Office, both established by Congress as semi-independent direct reporting units with special acquisition authorities. The legislation would appoint an official reporting to the deputy defense secretary to oversee the acquisition and management of positioning, navigation, and timing programs across the military services.

Other programs would see reductions under the proposal, including a nearly $137 million cut in research and development funding for the Air Force’s Collaborative Combat Aircraft drone wingman program.

The House bill includes less than $400 million for the Golden Dome missile defense initiative. Under the president’s budget request, most of the program’s funding would come through reconciliation, totaling $17.12 billion. Overall, the administration is seeking roughly $17.5 billion for the Golden Dome.

As in previous NDAA debates, Democrats raised concerns about the lack of a detailed plan from the Trump administration and questioned the feasibility of building the proposed missile defense system.

Amendments aplenty

The committee considered approximately 70 member amendments, in addition to several en bloc amendment packages.

Most amendments passed or failed along party lines, but one of the most bipartisan measures adopted during the markup was an amendment from Reps. Goodlander and Pat Harrigan, R-N.C., approved by voice vote. The amendment would require defense contractors to provide military services with access to data and parts needed to repair equipment.

“This is a common-sense requirement,” Goodlander told the committee. “What our bipartisan amendment does is to clarify and to create a clear set of rules, a default rule that will help to resolve disputes before they arise, that will streamline these processes, cut red tape, and close loopholes that have mired our military in endless challenges in trying to do some of the most basic things that we should be empowering our service members to do.”

Harrigan said the proposal would address a “genuine readiness” issue, save billions of dollars, and allow the military to repair equipment more quickly.

Committee Chairman Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., opposed the amendment but acknowledged it addressed a legitimate military concern. Rogers argued the measure could create broader problems by granting the government expansive rights to intellectual property developed at private expense and noted that several industry groups had urged the committee to reject it.

Among the unsuccessful Democratic proposals were amendments that sought to reduce the bill’s overall spending level by $150 billion and another that would have authorized $1 billion less than the president requested for procurement of a new class of battleships.

Several amendments caused notable heated arguments on the floor between lawmakers. One particular amendment from Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, would formally rename the DOD as the Department of War, a title the Trump administration has used in rebranding the DOD. The amendment passed 29-27.

Jackson argued the name change “sends an unmistakable message to our adversaries” about U.S. strength and resolve. Ranking Member Smith sharply criticized the proposal.

“I wish our adversaries were that stupid,” Smith said. “I really think this is one of the dumbest things that has been done by this administration, and it doesn’t make any sense. But practically speaking, it makes no freaking difference whatsoever.”