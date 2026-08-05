The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) awarded 14 companies positions on a counter-unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) contract vehicle with a shared ceiling of up to $1.5 billion. The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract has separate tracks for technology products and comprehensive services.

According to procurement documents on USAspending.gov, the five-year ordering period began Aug. 1 and runs through July 31, 2031.

According to solicitation documents, DHS plans to spend up to $1 billion on hardware and software, and about $489 million for comprehensive services.

The first track of the contract covers counter-drone hardware, software, and ancillary services. DHS selected Dedrone Defense, D-Fend Solutions AD, Leidos, Fortem Technologies, CACI Federal, BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services, and EMS Defense Technologies after receiving 57 offers.

Track one contractors will provide the physical components and software for DHS to test and operate counter-UAS tools, as well as necessary training, maintenance, installation, customization, and support.

The second track covers comprehensive counter-drone services. Awardees are Booz Allen Hamilton, General Dynamics Information Technology, Parsons Government Services, BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services, Leidos, Anduril Industries, and Astrion Group. DHS received 47 offers for the second track.

Contractors under track two will provide system integration, research and development, test and evaluation support, and C-UAS as a service.

Leidos and BAE Systems secured positions on both tracks.