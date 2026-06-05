Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has directed the development of an implementation plan for a new workforce initiative known as the Project Patriot Pipeline, according to a June 3 memorandum.

The initiative includes a new online portal, mypatriotcareer.mil, which provides links to national defense-related job opportunities, resume-building resources, education programs, credentialing assistance, career counseling, and other career development services for service members, military spouses, and federal civilian employees.

The effort aims to better align workforce development programs across the Department of Defense (DOD) and strengthen the defense industrial base by connecting military-trained talent with high-demand civilian careers. In the memo announcing the initiative, Hegseth said existing training and workforce development programs often operate independently, creating inefficiencies and limiting opportunities for coordination.

“To build an enduring foundation to sustain our military advantage, we must develop a highly skilled and adaptable workforce,” Hegseth wrote.

In a video posted to X, Hegseth said the initiative reflects the Trump administration’s focus on connecting military service with civilian career opportunities.

“President [Donald] Trump and this War Department recognize the strategic alignment between military training while in service and then developing a career path when you become a civilian,” Hegseth said. “And there are key priorities for this department and the nation that require a workforce with the advanced skills that our service men and women possess while in uniform.”

Under the Trump administration, the DOD was rebranded as the War Department.

Hegseth pointed to shipbuilding, the Golden Dome missile defense initiative, next-generation aircraft development, and munitions production as areas requiring skilled workers.

“We see a need for a unifying framework that connects service members, military spouses, and federal civilians with the American defense industrial base,” he said.

According to the memo, Project Patriot Pipeline will focus on three areas:

Modernizing access to workforce development resources

Integrating policies and regulatory reforms across existing programs

Expanding strategic partnerships with industry and other stakeholders

Hegseth directed the under secretary for personnel and readiness to establish an implementation plan within 45 days to support the project.

The memo also authorizes the creation of a working group to align partnerships across the department and permits the under secretary for personnel and readiness to issue additional policy and implementation guidance outside the normal department issuance process.

The memorandum also expands support for the DOD’s SkillBridge program, which helps transitioning service members gain civilian work experience before leaving military service.

Under the new guidance, military departments are directed to approve SkillBridge participation requests from service members within 180 days of separation when the opportunity supports the defense industrial base. Requests should be denied only when participation would affect military readiness or operational requirements.