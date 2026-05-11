The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has launched a new website – Spectrum.gov – aimed at centralizing federal spectrum policy resources and advancing the U.S. push to lead global development of sixth-generation (6G) wireless technologies.

NTIA said the site aims to provide greater transparency into federal spectrum management, next-generation wireless communications planning, and international spectrum policy efforts that will enable the growth of 6G tech.

6G technology promises faster wireless service speeds with lower latency and increased data capacity.

NTIA – a component of the Commerce Department – announced the new website launch on May 7, saying the site brings together NTIA resources for federal spectrum managers, policymakers, industry officials, and the public.

The agency said the website will include updates on federal spectrum policy, 6G spectrum progress, spectrum reallocation initiatives, and international telecommunications policy negotiations.

“NTIA is launching Spectrum.gov as a centralized hub for updates on federal spectrum policy and 6G pipeline progress, as well as our efforts to unleash the space economy and ensure the U.S. leads the world at WRC-27 [World Radiocommunication Conference 2027],” said Arielle Roth, assistant secretary of commerce for communications and information and NTIA administrator.

“By providing greater visibility into our work, we’re raising the bar for delivering results,” Roth said.

Roth formally announced the website during keynote remarks at the 2026 CTIA Summit, where she framed spectrum policy as central to maintaining American leadership in advanced wireless communications technologies.

“President Trump has made it the policy of the United States to lead the world in 6G,” Roth said during the May 6 event. “Because of his leadership, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to unlock the spectrum that will power American wireless innovation for years to come.”

Next-gen wireless networks, Roth said, will underpin future advances in artificial intelligence, robotics, and other emerging technologies, adding that spectrum policy decisions made now will shape both economic competitiveness and national security.

“This is a pivotal moment for American leadership in 5G and 6G,” Roth said, adding, “It all starts with getting spectrum policy right — here at home and on the global stage.”

According to NTIA, Spectrum.gov will also track progress on federal spectrum identification and reallocation efforts required under the Working Families Tax Cut Act and President Trump’s “Winning the 6G Race” memorandum issued in late 2025.

The agency said the site will support ongoing modernization of federal spectrum management and next-generation wireless innovation initiatives.

Roth recounted that Congress directed NTIA last year to identify 500 megahertz of federal spectrum for commercial use within five years, including at least 200 megahertz within two years. She added that the administration also has directed NTIA to complete a study of the 7 GHz band within 12 months and begin evaluating portions of the 2.7 GHz and 4 GHz bands for possible commercial licensed use.

“These bands offer the right mix of coverage and capacity, as well as opportunities for larger contiguous channels needed for 6G,” Roth said. “They have the potential to unleash new frontiers of commercial innovation while modernizing federal systems.”

Roth said NTIA’s goal is to maximize the value of spectrum resources for the public while accelerating deployment and modernization efforts. “At NTIA, our focus is simple: maximize the value of this spectrum for the American people,” she said. “That means moving with urgency to modernize federal systems, improve efficiency, and get more spectrum into the marketplace.”

She also acknowledged longstanding criticism that federal spectrum policy has often lacked transparency, saying the new website is intended to make NTIA’s activities more visible to lawmakers, industry stakeholders, and the public.

“We’re proud of this progress,” Roth said. “But we also know that industry and Congress want more visibility. And honestly, that’s fair. As a former Hill staffer, I always found federal spectrum policy to be a black box, which undermines trust and creates uncertainty. We’ve set out to change that.”