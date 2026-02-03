The House on Tuesday passed a spending package to end a short-term partial government shutdown and fund most federal agencies through the end of the fiscal year.

The measure, which includes a two-week continuing resolution for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), now heads to President Donald Trump’s desk after passing the House by a 217-214 vote and the Senate last Friday by a 71-29 margin.

Trump said on a post to Truth Social on Monday that he will sign the spending package into law “immediately.”

Under the agreement, DHS would be funded at current levels for two weeks, pushing the next funding deadline to Feb. 13. The short-term extension is intended to give lawmakers more time to negotiate guardrails on the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement operations following heightened political tensions after two people were killed while protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in Minneapolis.

Democrats have said they would not support a broader spending deal unless Congress considers reforms to immigration enforcement, contributing to the narrow House margin and the limited duration of DHS funding.

Only 21 Democrats voted in favor of the package, underscoring the difficulty leaders face in reaching an agreement that could attract enough Democratic support to fund DHS through the fall.

Although the shutdown was short-lived, it disrupted key federal cybersecurity programs. As appropriations for multiple agencies lapsed at 12 a.m. Saturday, two authorities tied to the DHS funding bill expired: the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015 and the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program.

The 2015 law established a legal framework for sharing cyber threat information between the government and the private sector. The grant program provides federal funding to state and local governments to strengthen cybersecurity defenses.

The lapse marked the second time in recent months that both authorities have expired: the first occurred at midnight on Sept. 30, 2025. Congress temporarily extended the authorities through Jan. 30 as part of legislation that reopened the federal government.

Guaranteed back pay to furloughed federal employees

Notably, the spending package includes language guaranteeing back pay to federal employees who were briefly furloughed during the partial shutdown.

The Office of Personnel Management recently updated its shutdown guidance to remove references to a guarantee of back pay once a funding lapse ends. The guidance now states that “Congress will determine via legislation whether furloughed employees receive pay for furlough periods.”