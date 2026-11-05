General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) will bring together federal and industry leaders on Nov. 12 for its GDIT Emerge: Protect the Homeland event, focused on strengthening homeland security preparedness and coordination across government.

The event, scheduled for 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET at the Schuyler at the Hamilton Hotel in Washington, D.C., will examine security challenges ranging from cyberattacks on critical infrastructure and unmanned aircraft threats to public health security and transnational crime.

Ralph A. Gaspard II, director of the State Department’s Office of Security Technology, is among the confirmed speakers, alongside senior officials from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Coast Guard, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and federal health agencies.

Key discussion areas will include:

Critical infrastructure resilience: Exploring physical and cybersecurity practices, identity and access management, and preparedness exercises

Exploring physical and cybersecurity practices, identity and access management, and preparedness exercises Counter-drone security: Addressing unmanned aircraft threats and security planning for major events

Addressing unmanned aircraft threats and security planning for major events Public health security: Discussing the protection of medical systems and strengthening public health readiness and response

Discussing the protection of medical systems and strengthening public health readiness and response Transnational crime and border security: Examining screening, biometrics, and border and maritime awareness to counter criminal networks

Other confirmed speakers include Peter Hatch, principal assistant director of the Office of Intelligence at DHS Homeland Security Investigations; Vice Adm. Nathan Moore, deputy commandant for operations at the Coast Guard; Kim Guymon-LeMoult, acting branch chief of the Regional Planning Branch, Planning & Exercise Division, within FEMA’s Response Directorate; Dr. Henry Walke, director of the Office of Readiness and Response at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and Dr. Saum Ghosh, director of the Office of Mission IT Services at the Food and Drug Administration.

GDIT’s broader Protect the Homeland initiative addresses many of the same priorities, including critical infrastructure protection, cybersecurity, disaster response, and public health security.

Additional event details and registration information are available on the GDIT Emerge: Protect the Homeland event website.