National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross on Friday shared details of the upcoming national cybersecurity strategy, which he said will offer “practical solutions” to align cyber efforts across the Trump administration.

Speaking at the 2025 Meridian Summit in Washington, D.C., Cairncross said that the White House Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) is developing the strategy in coordination with other federal partners. These include the National Security Council, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the FBI.

“It is not going to be a 100-page document that has charts and every detail is spelled out. This will be a strategy document,” Cairncross said. “It will be setting the posture of the United States in this domain and things that we are driving toward.”

“We will have follow-on action items that will be in support of that strategy,” he added. “But across the administration, we are making a full effort to align our actions and operations and tactics so they link with a strategy designed to put America first.”

Cairncross stressed that elevating the role of the ONCD is a top priority for him. Notably, that is also a recommendation from a report published this week by the successor organization to the U.S. Cyberspace Solarium Commission (CSC), known as CSC 2.0.

“The U.S. government has never had a single point of cyber coordination or a cohesive, coordinated cyber strategy coming from the White House,” Cairncross said. “It is a goal of ours to get this office there.”

“So, we are working, as I say, collaboratively … to communicate, and as we get moving toward rolling out a new national strategy, to do that together so we have as high an impact in this strategic environment as possible,” he added.

The national cyber director also noted that reauthorizing the recently expired Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015 (CISA 2015) is another priority. The law – which expired on Sept. 30 – put in place a legal framework for government and the private sector to share cybersecurity threat data.

“I just want to be abundantly clear that we are for, and the White House is for, a 10-year clean reauthorization of CISA,” Cairncross said. “It’s a foundational law. It provides necessary liability and antitrust protection for industry to share information. It’s important for national security. It’s vital for our threat assessment and response, and we want to see it done.”