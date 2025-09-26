The U.S. Army announced a new incentive program aimed at retaining its most experienced warrant officers in critical technical roles, offering what it describes as a “substantial financial incentive” to those who commit to additional years of service.

Named the Warrant Officer Retention Bonus (WORB), the program is part of a broader effort to bolster the Army’s long-term readiness by addressing staffing gaps in high-demand fields such as cyber operations, signal and communications, special operations, and aviation maintenance.

“The U.S. Army is taking significant steps to strengthen its Warrant Officer Corps, recognizing their indispensable role as technical experts and leaders,” Lt. Col. Angie Chipman, chief of the Army Retention Division, said in a statement.

Warrant officers in cyber operations are tasked with securing the Army’s networks, conducting offensive and defensive cyber operations, and ensuring the security of sensitive information. Signal and communications warrant officers manage and maintain the Army’s communication systems. Aviation maintenance personnel ensure the Army’s aircraft remain operational, and special operations warrant officers support elite missions.

To qualify for the program, officers must hold the rank of chief warrant officer and have between 17 and 21 years of active federal service, ensuring the Army “retains experienced leaders who are at the peak of their technical expertise.”

Additionally, the Army reduced the promotion service obligation to 12 months for those accepting the WORB.

The financial incentive is part of the Army’s broader retention strategy, which is designed to keep experienced personnel in uniform and align talent with evolving operational priorities. The WORB specifically targets specialties deemed vital to mission success, where experienced leadership and deep technical knowledge are in short supply.

“By focusing on these fields, the Army is addressing its most pressing retention challenges and ensuring its ability to meet future operational demands,” Chipman said, adding that the WORB initiative reflects the Army’s ongoing efforts to maintain a high level of technical proficiency across its ranks and adapt to increasingly complex security challenges.