The U.S. Army is moving to significantly expand the reach of its drone and counter-drone marketplaces, opening the digital acquisition platforms to more U.S. buyers and allied nations, Army Secretary Dan Driscoll said during a call with reporters on Aug. 7.

The expansion would significantly broaden the pool of technology available through the Army’s drone and counter-drone marketplaces while opening the platforms to more international buyers.

“We’re onboarding another 1,000-plus products that are made by American companies that anyone in our country that is a federal, state, or local law enforcement agency can go purchase,” Driscoll said.

Driscoll said 20 allied countries have already signed up to use the marketplaces, with another 20 in the pipeline.

“By the end of the summer, we will be 40 countries that can go purchase the things that they need,” Driscoll said. “You have transparent pricing. You have all of the dynamics that exist in regular life that have not existed in the bureaucracy. That is what we actually think will unlock everything.”

The expansion builds on the Defense Department’s (DOD) effort to create digital acquisition channels for drones and technologies designed to detect, track, and defeat them.

The Counter-UAS Marketplace is aimed at speeding purchases of counter-drone technology by military units, law enforcement agencies, and foreign allies. It was developed in partnership with New York-based software startup Kaizen Laboratories under a $15 million contract.

Its catalog includes jamming devices, electronic warfare systems, kinetic interceptors, and radar arrays, and the platform uses a customized AI Capability Planner and layered defense scenarios.

The UAS Marketplace was built on Amazon Web Services in partnership with the Army Enterprise Cloud Management Agency. Its catalog expands on the DOD’s Blue UAS List and features pre-cleared and secure commercial drones.

The Army also operates a sister UAS Marketplace focused on purchasing drones. Launched in March 2026, the platform is designed to help military units and allies acquire Group 1-3 unmanned aerial systems, including reconnaissance drones and first-person-view attack drones.

Both are managed by the Army’s Joint Interagency Task Force 401.

The two marketplaces are designed to function as connected digital storefronts, giving federal, state, or local law enforcement agencies and participating international allies access to drone and counter-drone technologies.

Current partners include the United Kingdom, Australia, Romania, Poland, and South Korea.

The Army has not specified which 20 additional allied countries are in the pipeline for access. It also remains unclear whether the more than 1,000 products Driscoll referenced will be added exclusively to the UAS Marketplace, the Counter-UAS Marketplace, or across both platforms.