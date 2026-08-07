The Senate on Aug. 7 voted to confirm Adam Cassady to serve as the ambassador at large for the Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy (CDP) at the State Department.

The Senate confirmed Cassady in a 51-47 vote as part of a package of more than 70 nominees.

President Donald Trump nominated Cassady for the role in March. Cassady currently serves as the principal deputy assistant secretary and deputy administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), where he supports the development and implementation of telecommunications and information policies.

Before joining NTIA, Cassady worked at the Federal Communications Commission for more than four years, serving as a chief of staff and senior legal advisor for Commissioner Nathan Simington.

Cassady is the second person to hold the ambassador-at-large role since the CDP was established in 2022. Nathaniel Fick served in the position under the Biden administration, but the position has been vacant since Fick departed in January 2025.

After a State Department reorganization last year, the CDP was moved under the agency’s Economic Growth office.