Lt. Gen. Doug Schiess has been confirmed as the next chief of space operations, making him the third person to serve as the U.S. Space Force’s highest-ranking officer since the service was established in December 2019.

Schiess, who President Donald Trump nominated in May, will replace Gen. Chance Saltzman, who is expected to retire this month. Saltzman has served as chief of space operations since November 2022.

Schiess assumes leadership as the Space Force seeks its highest budget request to date.

The Space Force’s fiscal 2027 budget proposal totals $71.1 billion, a $39.5 billion increase over fiscal 2026. The proposal includes $40.7 billion for research and development to support a more resilient and responsive space architecture, $21.6 billion for space control capabilities, $30.7 billion for global mission operations, $7.8 billion for space access, and $14.8 billion for enterprise-level investments, including infrastructure, testing, and workforce readiness.

Schiess has served as deputy chief of space operations for operations since November 2025. In that role, he was responsible for the development and implementation of policy for all Space Force global operations, sustainment, training, and readiness. He also served as the operations deputy to the chief of space operations for matters involving the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Schiess entered the Air Force in 1992 as a distinguished graduate of the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps at the University of California, Los Angeles. He transferred to the Space Force in 2022.

During his career, Schiess has held command positions at the squadron, group, wing, joint component, and field command levels. He also has deployed in support of Operations Enduring Freedom, Resolute Support, and Inherent Resolve.