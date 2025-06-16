Cloud security provider Zscaler, Inc., said it has earned key competencies under the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Government Competency – part of the broader AWS Competency Program – that recognizes AWS partners with expertise and experience in delivering mission-critical solutions to government agencies.

In a June 9 announcement, Zscaler said it is the first “Independent Software Vendor (ISV) to earn the Healthcare ISV Competency, Education ISV Competency, and all three subcategories of the newly relaunched Amazon Web Services (AWS) Government Competency, which includes National Security & Defense, Public Safety, and Citizen Services.”

That milestone, the company said, “recognizes Zscaler as an AWS partner with demonstrated expertise in delivering high-quality solutions that help government agencies and public sector institutions meet mandates, reduce costs, drive efficiencies, and boost innovation.”

“Earning these new AWS Competency badges reaffirms Zscaler’s commitment to helping government, education, and healthcare institutions modernize effectively while maintaining the highest standards of security and performance,” the company said.

According to Zscaler, earning those competencies allows AWS and Zscaler to address the “toughest challenges facing the public sector, such as critical infrastructure protection.”

“Public sector agencies can now more confidently leverage Zscaler’s validated capabilities to advance mission goals and accelerate digital transformation without compromising security or compliance,” the company said.

“Whether protecting students from online threats, enabling healthcare organizations to deliver better patient care, or supporting governments in securing their most sensitive data, these competencies demonstrate the depth of solutions Zscaler offers to AWS’ public sector customers globally,” commented Peter Amirkhan, senior vice president, public sector, at Zscaler.

“The rigid evaluation process behind these badges highlights the breadth of our capabilities and our unwavering commitment to excellence,” he said. “Earning all three Public Sector Competency badges takes our long-standing relationship with AWS to the next level, solidifying our role in delivering trusted, innovative solutions for education, healthcare, and government customers around the world.”