President Donald Trump signed an executive order (EO) to accelerate the reallocation of key spectrum bands for commercial 6G use within the next year.

Trump’s order, signed Dec. 19, directs the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to begin immediate planning to relocate federal systems operating in the 7.125-7.4 GHz band of spectrum to enable commercial use.

The order is aimed at posturing America as the global leader in 6G and preparing federal infrastructure to support emerging technologies that depend on advanced mobile communications networks.

“This technology will play a pivotal role in the development and adoption of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and implantable technologies,” the order said. “6G will also provide faster, more resilient, and more secure communication networks that can be utilized for national security and public safety purposes.”

Spectrum bands typically undergo a lengthy process consisting of spectrum studies conducted by the NTIA and auction processes overseen by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) before becoming available for commercial use.

Trump’s order builds on provisions within the reconciliation bill passed by Congress last summer that imposed tighter deadlines and expanded commercial access to upper C-band spectrum to support next-generation wireless services like 5G and 6G.

The reconciliation bill also directed the bidding of 7.125-7.4 GHz spectrum band for commercial use.

The NTIA will have 12 months to submit relocation plans to Trump that maintain national security while opening the spectrum bands for commercial use.

The NTIA must also immediately begin spectrum studies for the 2.69GHz and 4.4-4.94 GHz bands to free up additional spectrum for full commercial 6G use.

To more closely align global spectrum decisions with U.S. preferences, Trump directed the secretary of state to lead diplomatic engagement in coordination with other administration officials, such as those at the NTIA, the FCC, and economic, science, and technology staff.

“The bold spectrum reallocation plan identified in this Memorandum will give American and allied companies the immediate certainty they need regarding which bands will be available to plan their 6G network developments,” a White House fact sheet said.