The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) launched a redesigned VA.gov website on Nov. 11 that adds Passkey and CLEAR sign-in options, improves search and claims tracking, and shortens the form completion and upload process.

In a Nov. 11 press release, VA said nearly 90,000 survey responses collected from veterans between March and May 2026 shaped the upgrades. Veterans also tested the changes before launch.

“Veterans told us what was getting in their way, and we listened. Every one of these upgrades gives Veterans and their families time back: Less time signing in and searching, and more time getting the care and benefits they’ve earned. And for Veterans who prefer to talk with a person, that help isn’t going anywhere,” said Paul R. Lawrence, deputy secretary of Veterans Affairs.

The redesigned homepage includes a prominent sign-in area, links to popular pages, and organized healthcare and benefits categories. Users can enter search questions in their own words and track a claim from submission to decision.

The VA added two new login tools: CLEAR and passkeys. CLEAR, which the VA began piloting in early October, is a biometric and digital identity verification platform. A passkey lets users sign in with a device fingerprint, face scan, or personal identification number; VA said fingerprint and face-scan data do not leave the device. Login.gov and ID.me remain available. All four login capabilities are free and optional.

Veterans can set up CLEAR online or in person at VA medical centers in Atlanta; Brooklyn, N.Y.; Orlando, Fla.; Palo Alto, Calif.; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Washington, D.C. CLEAR then enables sign-in with a face scan.

On a trusted device, users can remain signed in for months and use one sign-in to reach claims, health chat, and a status tracker. A Magic Link sent by text lets users check claim status without a password, while QuickSubmit reduces form completion and document upload from 11 steps to three.