Five federal departments have signed a new agreement to coordinate the testing and deployment of counter-drone technologies, establishing a process aimed at addressing unauthorized drone threats without disrupting civilian aviation operations.

The departments of Transportation, Defense, Homeland Security, Energy, and Justice announced the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Nov. 9. The agreement calls for greater coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) as agencies develop and evaluate systems designed to detect, track, stop, or take control of unauthorized drones.

“This agreement builds on the work already underway with our federal partners and establishes a consistent process to ensure counter-drone technologies can be used without compromising aviation safety,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said in a press release.

The agreement, led by the White House Task Force to Restore American Airspace Sovereignty, comes as federal agencies work to address drone threats along the southern U.S. border, at military installations, and around critical infrastructure.

Counter-drone technologies can pose risks to civilian aviation, particularly when systems designed to disrupt or disable drones interfere with aircraft communications or navigation equipment.

Under the new agreement, participating agencies will coordinate technical requirements, field testing, and data sharing to determine whether counter-drone systems can operate without creating additional risks to aircraft or other airspace users.

The agencies will also consider Transportation Department, FAA, and FCC requirements and testing data when researching, developing, testing, and evaluating new counter-drone capabilities.

The FAA will play a central role in evaluating proposed technologies and determining whether adequate safety protocols and airspace coordination measures are in place.

The agency will conduct safety risk assessments, provide technical data identifying unsafe conditions, and recommend steps to reduce potential risks. If additional safeguards are necessary, the FAA may implement protective measures, including temporary airspace restrictions.

The Transportation Department may also provide guidance on how counter-drone technologies fit into the broader civilian transportation system.

The agreement builds on existing federal efforts to expand counter-drone capabilities while addressing aviation safety concerns.

Those efforts include a temporary flight restriction along the southern U.S. border and a completed FAA safety assessment of the Department of Defense’s (DOD) high-energy laser counter-drone system.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pointed to that work as an example of how emerging counter-drone technologies can be deployed alongside civilian aviation operations.

“We have demonstrated on the Southern Border that next-generation counter-drone defenses, including high-energy lasers, can be deployed rapidly and safely alongside civilian aviation,” Hegseth said.

The Trump administration has rebranded the DOD as the Department of War.

Federal officials also emphasized the need to protect critical infrastructure and other sensitive locations from unauthorized drone activity.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the agreement would support efforts to protect energy infrastructure, while Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin pointed to the need to counter drone threats along the southern border.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau worked with state and local law enforcement to address drone threats during the FIFA World Cup, including seizing more than 700 drones.

“This agreement strengthens the federal coordination behind that work, so new counter-drone tools are tested, deconflicted, and ready to deploy safely alongside civilian aviation,” Patel said.