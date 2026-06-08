The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced on June 8 that it deployed the new Federal Electronic Health Record (EHR) system to four more sites in Ohio and Kentucky over the weekend.

The department deployed the system on June 6 at VA medical centers in Cincinnati, Dayton, and Chillicothe, Ohio; and Fort Thomas, Ky. The deployments are part of the VA’s Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM) program.

“We are rapidly expanding this modern EHR system throughout the department to improve experiences for both veterans and VA employees,” VA Deputy Secretary Paul Lawrence said in a press release.

The VA has now completed eight deployments of the Federal EHR this year, after resuming deployments in April at four sites in Michigan. The VA plans 13 total deployments in 2026.

The department paused deployments in April 2023 alongside contractor Oracle Health – formerly Oracle Cerner – after users raised concerns at early deployment sites.

The VA attributed the restart to a series of changes made since the pause, including fixing problems related to the initial rollout of the EHR system at the original six sites, streamlining decision-making under a single council that answers to top VA leaders, getting local VA facilities more involved, and hiring more staff to support deployments.

The department said it has already hired dozens of staff to help with the rollout in Michigan, Ohio, and other locations and “is in the process of hiring a total of 400 people.”

The VA said the most recent launch will benefit more than 107,000 veterans and 7,200 VA clinicians and staff in the southern Ohio region.

The EHRM program aims to provide a seamless experience for veterans as they transition from receiving care under the Pentagon to receiving care under the VA, with a single, fully integrated EHR system.

Under VA’s current 2026 schedule, the department slated three deployments for August at Fort Wayne VAMC in Fort Wayne, Ind.; Marion VAMC in Marion, Ind.; and Richard L. Roudebush VAMC in Indianapolis. VA also plans October deployments at Alaska VA Healthcare System in Anchorage and Louis Stokes Cleveland VAMC in Cleveland.

According to a budget document from the VA, the department plans to deploy the Federal EHR system to 26 additional sites in fiscal year 2027.