The United States and Finland signed two agreements Oct. 29 to expand cooperation on artificial intelligence (AI), next-generation communications, and quantum technologies, while strengthening critical mineral supply chains and encouraging investment in Finnish mineral processing and refining.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen signed the Technology Prosperity Deal and the Critical Minerals Framework in Washington.

The agreements pair cooperation on emerging technologies with efforts to secure the materials that support them. At the signing ceremony, Rubio described critical minerals as “the foundation of tech … everything from semiconductors to batteries to defense systems to energy infrastructure.”

Finland’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs said the minerals framework aims to improve supply chain resilience and conditions for U.S. investment in the country’s mineral processing and refining capacity. It also promotes research and development between companies on the circular economy of minerals, resource efficiency, and material innovations.

“Finland has world-class mineral resources as well as leading technology and expertise in the sector,” said Sakari Puisto, Finland’s minister of economic affairs, in the ministry’s announcement.

Tech cooperation spans AI, networking, quantum, and more

The technology agreement puts connectivity and AI cooperation alongside those supply chain priorities. The countries intend to support exports across the AI and network stack, including hardware, models, software, applications, and network equipment, and coordinate financing and customer support for deployments in other countries.

They also plan to advance 5G and 6G research, commercialization, and secure, interoperable supply chains, and to shape telecommunications standards through international bodies.

Connectivity cooperation extends to the Arctic, where the countries intend to support expanded satellite coverage and subsea cables linking North America and Northern Europe, with eventual connections to the Indo-Pacific region.

The agreement lays out a wide scope of quantum technology priorities, including joint work on algorithms and hybrid quantum-classical computing, commercialization, and secure supply chains. It also calls for advancing interoperable standards for quantum computing, sensing, and networking, as well as migration to post-quantum cryptography standards.

The technology agreement also addresses energy, space, biotechnology, defense innovation, advanced materials, Arctic technologies, and research security. Finland said the energy work includes nuclear and fusion energy and energy storage, while Arctic cooperation includes shipping and ice navigation.

The two agreements are nonbinding memorandums of understanding and commit neither country to spending funds.

The technology agreement with Finland follows Technology Prosperity Deals with Japan and South Korea announced in October 2025. Those agreements also addressed AI, quantum technologies, secure next-generation networks, and research and supply chain security. They followed a technology agreement with the United Kingdom signed in September 2025.

The Trump administration refers to AI as super intelligence.