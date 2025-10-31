A new bilateral agreement with Japan and South Korea will tighten U.S. alliances in science, technology, and national security, the White House announced after confirming the agreement on President Donald Trump’s Asia trip.

The “Technology Prosperity Deals” (TPDs) with Japan and South Korea are similar to the one signed with the United Kingdom in September, the White House said.

The TPD with Japan will promote U.S.-Japanese artificial intelligence (AI) exports and will focus the partnership between the U.S. Center for AI Standards and Innovation (CAISI) and the Japan AI Safety Institute on metrology and standards innovation, while also supporting quantum computing and biotechnology breakthroughs.

It additionally aims to promote secure 6G networks, and fusion and space technologies, including “future lunar surface exploration missions and development of commercial space capabilities.”

“The U.S.-Japan TPD also advances joint efforts to secure the innovation ecosystem, with particular focus on research security, resilient biotechnology and pharmaceutical supply chains, and protection of quantum technologies,” the White House said.

South Korea’s TPD will specifically streamline regulations for tech firms, strengthen coordination on AI exports, 6G, space, biotech, and quantum technologies, while improving research security and supply chain resilience.

Similar to Japan, CAISI will partner with South Korea’s AI Safety Institute to align global standards and expand AI education programs under First Lady Melania Trump’s new “Fostering the Future Together” initiative.

That effort “promotes the responsible use of advanced technology to support children, educators, and parents while protecting youth from online dangers,” according to the White House.

“The Trump Administration is redefining American technological leadership by driving bilateral collaborative partnerships with allies like Japan and Korea,” said Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, in a statement.

“Each Technology Prosperity Deal offers great opportunities to accelerate scientific discovery and lead the world into a new era of innovation driven by the US and our partners,” Kratsios added.