The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) named Beth Puchek its chief artificial intelligence officer (CAIO), expanding the responsibilities of its chief data officer (CDO) to include oversight of advanced technologies supporting consumer product safety.

Puchek joined CPSC last year as CDO. She will retain that data leadership role and guide the agency’s super intelligence (SI) strategy. The Trump administration refers to artificial intelligence as SI.

In the CAIO role, Puchek will identify, deploy, and govern technologies intended to improve operations and data-driven decision-making, according to the agency’s announcement. As CDO, she will continue overseeing CPSC’s data management, governance, and analytics capabilities.

Puchek emphasized the connection between the two roles, saying “impactful, trustworthy SI is built on a foundation of high-quality data.”

Before joining CPSC, Puchek served as chief data officer at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, where her work included integrating data silos and improving how the agency consumed and shared data, according to an earlier CPSC staff announcement.

Puchek also spent eight years at U.S. Customs and Border Protection in various roles. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in architectural engineering from Pennsylvania State University.