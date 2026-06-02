President Donald Trump on June 2 nominated Bill Pulte to serve as acting director of national intelligence. Pulte is director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and chairman of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the government-sponsored companies that guarantee most U.S. mortgages. Trump said Pulte would continue in those roles.

“William has deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America, the safety and soundness of the Markets, and over 10 Trillion Dollars at Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, a substantial increase from where it was just 12 months ago,” Trump posted on Truth Social, where he made the announcement.

Pulte does not appear to have experience suited for a national security role. The director of national intelligence oversees 18 U.S. spy agencies.

“Today, Trump is rewarding his lackey – who has no national security experience – with a perch atop our nation’s intelligence community. What could go wrong?” Sen. Elizabeth Waren, D-Mass., posted on X. Warren is the ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee.

Pulte is an heir to the founder of Pulte Homes, one of the nation’s largest home builders. Previously, he served on the company’s board. He founded a private equity firm, Pulte Capital Partners, in 2011.

Pulte would replace Tulsi Gabbard, who announced her resignation last month. Gabbard said she would serve in the role until June 30.