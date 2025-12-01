Sens. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, introduced a bipartisan bill today that would reauthorize the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program (SLCGP), a key program that helps state, local, and tribal governments prevent cyberattacks.

The “State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program Reauthorization Act” looks to reauthorize the program and ensure recipients can continue building on the important cybersecurity work already underway with funding from the program.

Congress extended the SLCGP’s authorization until Jan. 30 under legislation passed last month that reopened the federal government after it shut down for more than 40 days. The program’s funding lapsed throughout the duration of the government shutdown.

“State and local governments continue to face evolving cyber threats that put essential services like school systems, utilities, and emergency services at risk,” Sen. Hassan said in a statement. “The State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program has given states and localities critical resources to strengthen their cyber defenses, and this bipartisan legislation will ensure that this important work can continue.”

“I will continue to work across the aisle to make sure that governments and organizations at all levels have the tools that they need to protect their systems and the people who rely on them,” she added.

Congress established the program as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021. The grant program provides $1 billion in funding over four years and operates under a partnership between the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Sens. Hassan and Cornyn said the reauthorization would allow the SLCGP to continue supporting critical cybersecurity investments at the state and local level.

“As the digital threat landscape continues to evolve and grow more perilous, it’s imperative that Texans are able to defend against harmful attacks online,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I am proud to have created this program, which has provided nearly $40 million in resources for Texas, and this legislation will continue to ensure communities across the Lone Star State are equipped with the tools necessary to maintain vigilance and improve cybersecurity.”

A bill in the House, known as the Protecting Information by Local Leaders for Agency Resilience Act (PILLAR Act), has a similar aim. Last month, the House passed the bill, which would reauthorize the SLCGP through fiscal year 2035.