New legislation introduced in the Senate would create a joint federal cybersecurity task force, led by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), to improve the government’s ability to detect, analyze, and respond to cyber threats from Chinese state-sponsored hackers targeting U.S. critical infrastructure.

The bill, filed on May 19 by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is titled the Strengthening Cyber Resilience Against State-Sponsored Threats Act.

According to a press release from the senator’s office, the legislation is intended to strengthen coordination across federal agencies in response to cyber threats linked to the Chinese government and affiliated hacking groups, including Volt Typhoon.

Scott’s office said the task force would be led by CISA and include participation from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) – CISA’s parent agency – the FBI, and federal agencies that serve as sector risk management agencies for critical infrastructure sectors identified by DHS.

The legislation aims to establish what Scott’s office described as a “whole of government approach” to protecting national cybersecurity and defending critical infrastructure systems from state-sponsored attacks.

According to the senator’s office, the task force would work to align and reinforce the efforts of sector risk management agencies and other federal agencies by sharing threat analysis, inspections, audits, and related cybersecurity information.

The legislation would require the task force to submit an initial report to Congress within 540 days of establishment.

The task force would then provide annual reports to Congress for six years detailing threat assessments and recommendations aimed at improving cyber threat detection and mitigation.

Scott said the legislation is necessary because of the growing risks posed by cyberattacks against the United States and its digital infrastructure.

“As the world’s leading digital economy, America has the most to lose in a cyberattack,” he said.

“If we don’t secure our digital infrastructure, hackers could cut power to your house, empty your bank account, or disable life support for a loved one in the hospital,” the senator said.

The legislation follows disclosures made by U.S. government agencies in 2024 that the Chinese state-sponsored hacking group Volt Typhoon had maintained access for years inside IT systems tied to sectors including energy, water and wastewater, transportation, and communications infrastructure.

Scott’s office said China has continued probing U.S. systems and attempting to undermine the American economy and public safety through cyber operations targeting critical infrastructure networks.

A similar version of the legislation has already passed the House of Representatives.

According to Scott’s office, the House version of the bill was introduced by Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., and approved by the House in 2025.

Rep. Ogles said the legislation is needed to improve federal coordination following cyber intrusions linked to the Chinese government.

“The Chinese Communist Party is the greatest foreign adversary we face, and Beijing continues to use cyberspace as a battlefield on which to undermine American sovereignty and interests,” he said.

“I look forward to getting this legislation to President Trump’s desk so we can keep securing our nation from this deadly enemy,” Ogles said.