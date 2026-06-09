The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) announced on June 8 that nine additional technology companies have joined as partners in the US Tech Force initiative, bringing the program’s total industry participation to 37 companies.

OPM launched the program in December 2025 to hire early-career technologists for two-year employment terms across the federal government. The goal is to strengthen the government’s technology workforce and create pathways between public service and the private sector.

The latest companies joining the initiative are Arista Networks, Armada, Cisco, Cognition AI, Cognizant, Payward, Moveworks from ServiceNow, Scale AI, and Wiz.

OPM said these companies will provide technical training resources, executive engagement opportunities, and programming support for Tech Force participants. They will also nominate employees for temporary government service and help create career pathways for Tech Force alumni moving into the private sector.

“America’s best technologists are stepping up to help rebuild how government works,” OPM Director Scott Kupor said in a press release.

“These partnerships bring world-class engineering expertise into public service and create a stronger pipeline between industry and government at a moment when modernizing federal technology has never been more important,” he added.

The nine new partners join an existing roster of technology companies that includes Adobe, Amazon Web Services, AMD, Anduril, Apple, Box, C3.ai, Coinbase, Databricks, Dell Technologies, Docusign, Google Public Sector, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, OpenAI, Oracle, Palantir, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, Snowflake, Robinhood, Uber, Workday, xAI, and Zoom.

In a statement to MeriTalk, a Scale AI spokesperson said that the company is proud to join the US Tech Force initiative and “bring its decade of AI expertise to support the next generation of government technology modernization.”

“Supporting mission-driven public service and helping equip the government with world-class technical talent is increasingly important as AI becomes more central to national security and critical public infrastructure,” the spokesperson said.