NASA has awarded contracts to nine companies to address logistical challenges in establishing a long-term human presence on the moon, with the space agency staying the course on that mission despite uncertainty about the current administration’s continued support for the Artemis program.

The Artemis program is NASA’s initiative to return humans to the moon and establish a sustainable presence. Launched during President Trump’s first term, it aims to advance science, test new technologies, and pave the way for future missions to Mars.

Originally set for 2024, the deadline for astronauts to return to the lunar surface has been pushed back to 2027.

The Next Space Technologies for Exploration Partnerships Appendix R contracts, valued at $24 million, will advance learning in what is needed for later human missions on the moon, when the agency anticipates larger crews spending more time on the lunar surface. The studies involve topics such as logistics carriers and handling, surface cargo mobility, and trash management.

The nine companies selected for awards are Blue Origin, Intuitive Machines, Leidos, Lockheed Martin, MDA Space, Moonprint, Pratt Miller Defense, Sierra Space, and Special Aerospace Services.

“These contract awards are the catalyst for developing critical capabilities for the Artemis missions and the everyday needs of astronauts for long-term exploration on the lunar surface,” said Nujoud Merancy, deputy associate administrator for NASA’s Strategy and Architecture Office, in a statement. “The strong response to our request for proposals is a testament to the interest in human exploration and the growing deep-space economy. This is an important step to a sustainable return to the Moon that, along with our commercial partners, will lead to innovation and expand our knowledge for future lunar missions, looking toward Mars.”

While the space agency stays the course with its lunar exploration program, it remains uncertain whether President Trump, in his second term, will continue to fully support NASA’s goals and funding for Artemis.

During his inauguration speech last week, the president vowed the U.S. would “plant the stars and stripes on the planet Mars,” signaling his commitment to space exploration. While Trump hasn’t provided a timeline or details on whether the Moon will be a steppingstone, his past statements can be viewed as leaning against the Moon-focused work.

Though he reinstated the Moon’s role in NASA’s Mars plans with Space Policy Directive 1 in 2017, he later criticized NASA for focusing on the Moon when Artemis ramped up. Without the Moon, NASA’s direction could mirror President Obama’s policy of aiming for Mars orbit by the 2030s, a plan that faced congressional pushback.

Shifting NASA’s focus will require congressional support, and while many lawmakers back Mars as a long-term goal, few see it as the immediate next step, making funding uncertain.