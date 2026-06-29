The House Appropriations Committee late last week approved a $1.1 trillion fiscal year (FY) 2027 defense spending package on a 34-27 party-line vote, advancing legislation that funds major Pentagon technology priorities while setting up a broader fight over the Trump administration’s proposed defense budget.

The measure now heads to the full House, where lawmakers are expected to continue debating the administration’s plan to rely on a separate $350 billion reconciliation package to fund a significant portion of the Defense Department’s (DOD) budget request.

The spending bill makes significant investments across several defense tech priorities. It includes more than $7.5 billion for hypersonic weapons and test infrastructure and more than $1.7 billion for the Defense Innovation Unit and the Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies initiative.

The legislation also includes $1 billion for the Defense Autonomous Warfare Group and $1.4 billion for Joint Interagency Task Force 401 to expand autonomous and counter-small unmanned aircraft system capabilities.

The bill includes $397.9 million for the missile defense system Golden Dome, along with $12.5 billion in Missile Defense Agency programs and $13 billion in Space Force missile warning and missile tracking programs.

For military personnel, the bill provides a 5% to 7% increase for service members based on their ranks – in line with the administration’s request.

One major point of contention was clear: the administration’s reliance on budget reconciliation to fund a significant portion of its defense agenda.

President Donald Trump’s FY 2027 defense budget request relies on a proposed $350 billion reconciliation package that would bring total proposed defense funding to nearly $1.5 trillion.

The committee sharply criticized that approach, arguing it is “risky and uncoordinated” to fund major defense purchases through a separate reconciliation bill instead of the traditional appropriations process.

The Pentagon’s funding strategy has drawn skepticism from senior Republicans in Congress, and concerns are growing as lawmakers consider whether the proposed reconciliation funding can secure congressional approval.

But Trump is pressing lawmakers to move quickly.

In a Truth Social post, Trump urged all “Republicans in Congress to IMMEDIATELY advance and pass the forthcoming $350 Billion Reconciliation Bill.”

The proposed department name change

Separately, committee Republicans adopted an amendment that would permanently rename the DOD as the Department of War if enacted into law.

If enacted as written, the legislation would make the name change permanent.

Republicans argue the change better reflects the military’s mission, while Democrats contend it would create unnecessary costs and project the wrong message about the United States’ willingness to engage in armed conflict.

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., who sponsored the provision, defended the proposal during the markup.

“The best defense is a good offense. And names communicate priorities,” Clyde said. “The historic title ‘Department of War’ more directly reflects the warrior ethos.”

Democrats countered that the rebranding would waste taxpayer money and contradict Americans’ desire to avoid new wars.

A January 2026 report from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated that the name change could cost several million dollars to as much as $125 million, depending on how broadly DOD executes the change. A modest implementation would cost roughly $10 million, CBO said.

The Republican-backed amendment package containing the provision was adopted on a 32-25 vote.

A similar proposal is included in the House’s version of the FY 2027 National Defense Authorization Act.